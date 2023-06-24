Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .231 with six doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 27 of 49 games this season (55.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (22.4%, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate).
- DeJong has had an RBI in 13 games this year (26.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|31
|.190
|AVG
|.255
|.271
|OBP
|.317
|.381
|SLG
|.500
|4
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|20/5
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 72 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Steele (7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
