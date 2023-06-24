Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Nationals.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks while hitting .262.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 25 of 45 games this season (55.6%), including 12 multi-hit games (26.7%).
- He has homered in four games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 35.6% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1%.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (42.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.9%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|.242
|AVG
|.276
|.386
|OBP
|.366
|.303
|SLG
|.439
|2
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|13
|16/16
|K/BB
|25/14
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Cubs allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, one per game).
- Steele gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
