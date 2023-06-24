How to Watch the Fever vs. Aces Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Two of the WNBA's top players will be on display when Jackie Young (21 points per game, fourth in league) and the Las Vegas Aces (11-1) welcome in Kelsey Mitchell (18.1, 11th) and the Indiana Fever (5-7) on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV.
Fever vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Key Stats for Fever vs. Aces
- Indiana averages 6.3 more points per game (82.6) than Las Vegas allow its opponents to score (76.3).
- Indiana's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than Las Vegas has allowed to its opponents (40.6%).
- The Fever have put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games they shoot better than 40.6% from the field.
- Indiana's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.2%) is 2.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (34.3%).
- The Fever are 3-2 in games when the team hits more than 34.3% of their three-point shots.
- Las Vegas and Indiana rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 1.4 fewer rebounds per game.
