Fever vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (5-7), on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game road winning run at the Las Vegas Aces (11-1).
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Aces matchup in this article.
Fever vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Fever vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1650
|+950
|BetMGM
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1600
|+900
|PointsBet
|Aces (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1499
|+800
Fever vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Fever have put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 4-1.
- Indiana has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Aces games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
- Fever games have gone over the point total six out of 11 times this season.
