Saturday's game at London Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (31-44) taking on the Chicago Cubs (36-38) at 1:10 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 win for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (7-2) for the Cubs and Adam Wainwright (3-1) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: London Stadium in London, United Kingdom

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 13.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (44.4%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (346 total), St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule