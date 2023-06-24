Barbora Krejcikova vs. Lin Zhu: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Classic Birmingham
In the Viking Classic Birmingham semifinals on Saturday, Barbora Krejcikova takes on Lin Zhu.
Krejcikova carries -550 odds to earn a spot in the final versus Zhu (+375).
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Lin Zhu Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Classic Birmingham
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, June 24
- Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club
- Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Lin Zhu Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has an 84.6% chance to win.
|Barbora Krejcikova
|Lin Zhu
|-550
|Odds to Win Match
|+375
|-110
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|84.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|21.1%
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|60.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|39.1
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Lin Zhu Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Krejcikova defeated Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2.
- In the quarterfinals on Friday, Zhu beat No. 90-ranked Rebecca Marino, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
- Through 55 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Krejcikova has played 20.4 games per match and won 55.5% of them.
- On grass, Krejcikova has played three matches over the past year, totaling 22.7 games per match while winning 55.9% of games.
- In her 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhu is averaging 21.1 games per match while winning 50.5% of those games.
- Zhu is averaging 20.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past year.
- Krejcikova and Zhu have not played each other since 2015.
