How to Watch the Fever vs. Storm Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jewell Loyd will lead the Seattle Storm (3-8) into a matchup against the Indiana Fever (4-7) one game after scoring 33 points in an 85-79 loss to the Sun, on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
Fever vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
Key Stats for Fever vs. Storm
- Indiana averages only 2.5 fewer points per game (82.8) than Seattle gives up (85.3).
- Indiana is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, two percentage points lower than the 46.4% Seattle allows to opponents.
- In games the Fever shoot higher than 46.4% from the field, they are 2-2 overall.
- Indiana shoots 30.9% from beyond the arc, 7.6% lower than the 38.5% Seattle allows to opponents.
- The Fever are 0-2 when they shoot better than 38.5% from distance.
- Indiana and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Indiana averaging 2.8 more rebounds per game.
