After batting .200 with a double, a triple, a home run, seven walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 4:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .239 with 13 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Edman has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has had an RBI in 15 games this year (21.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (37.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .259 AVG .220 .304 OBP .316 .414 SLG .407 9 XBH 14 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 19/7 K/BB 21/16 6 SB 7

Nationals Pitching Rankings