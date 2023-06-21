For Wednesday's MLB action, here is a list of all of the day's probable starters, headlined by a matchup between Kevin Gausman's Blue Jays and Sandy Alcantara's Marlins.

Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the schedule for June 21.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Blue Jays at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Gausman (6-3) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will look to Alcantara (2-5) for the game between the teams on Wednesday.

TOR: Gausman MIA: Alcantara 15 (92.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (88.2 IP) 3.01 ERA 5.08 11.8 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Marlins

TOR Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Blue Jays at Marlins

Orioles at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Tyler Wells (6-2) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will counter with Taj Bradley (4-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.

BAL: Wells TB: Bradley 14 (81.2 IP) Games/IP 9 (43 IP) 3.20 ERA 4.19 9.0 K/9 13.2

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -150

-150 BAL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Orioles at Rays

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Rockies at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-3) to the mound as they take on the Reds, who will give the start to Andrew Abbott (3-0) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

COL: Seabold CIN: Abbott 16 (56.2 IP) Games/IP 3 (17.2 IP) 5.88 ERA 0.00 6.8 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Reds

CIN Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rockies at Reds

Cubs at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (2-2) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will give the start to Rich Hill (6-6) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

CHC: Hendricks PIT: Hill 5 (28.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (77.1 IP) 3.18 ERA 4.42 5.1 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Pirates

CHC Odds to Win: -115

-115 PIT Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cubs at Pirates

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (4-6) to the mound as they play the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Matthew Boyd (4-5) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

KC: Singer DET: Boyd 14 (69.2 IP) Games/IP 13 (64.1 IP) 6.33 ERA 5.88 8.4 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -125

-125 KC Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Royals at Tigers

Mets at Astros Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Tylor Megill (6-4) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will give the start to Cristian Javier (7-1) when the teams meet Wednesday.

NYM: Megill HOU: Javier 14 (69 IP) Games/IP 14 (80.2 IP) 4.83 ERA 2.90 7.3 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Mets at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -155

-155 NYM Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mets at Astros

Diamondbacks at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (8-2) to the mound as they play the Brewers, who will counter with Julio Teheran (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

ARI: Gallen MIL: Teherán 15 (91.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (30.1 IP) 2.96 ERA 1.78 9.9 K/9 5.9

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Brewers

ARI Odds to Win: -140

-140 MIL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Diamondbacks at Brewers

Cardinals at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (4-4) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will look to Trevor Williams (3-4) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

STL: Mikolas WSH: Williams 15 (86.2 IP) Games/IP 14 (70 IP) 4.36 ERA 4.50 6.5 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Nationals

STL Odds to Win: -175

-175 WSH Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Cardinals at Nationals

Braves at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Aaron Nola (6-5) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

ATL: Smith-Shawver PHI: Nola 3 (13.1 IP) Games/IP 15 (94.2 IP) 2.03 ERA 4.66 7.4 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Braves at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 ATL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Braves at Phillies

Mariners at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-5) to the hill as they take on the Yankees, who will give the start to Jhony Brito (0-0) when the clubs play Wednesday.

SEA: Castillo NYY: Brito 14 (82.1 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 2.73 ERA - 10.7 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Yankees

SEA Odds to Win: -175

-175 NYY Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 7.5 runs

7.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Mariners at Yankees

Athletics at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (0-0) to the mound as they play the Guardians on Wednesday.

OAK: Blackburn CLE: TBD 4 (20.2 IP) Games/IP - 3.48 ERA - 10.0 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -175

-175 OAK Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Athletics at Guardians

Red Sox at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (4-2) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Sonny Gray (4-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.

BOS: Whitlock MIN: Gray 7 (39 IP) Games/IP 14 (76 IP) 4.38 ERA 2.25 7.6 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 BOS Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 8.5 runs

8.5 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Red Sox at Twins

Rangers at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-3) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (3-5) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

TEX: Pérez CHW: Kopech 14 (77.1 IP) Games/IP 14 (78 IP) 4.54 ERA 3.92 6.3 K/9 10.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at White Sox

CHW Odds to Win: -110

-110 TEX Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 10 runs

10 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Rangers at White Sox

Dodgers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Michael Grove (0-0) to the bump as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (6-2) when the teams face off Wednesday.

LAD: Grove LAA: Ohtani 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 14 (82 IP) - ERA 3.40 - K/9 11.5

Live Stream Dodgers at Angels

Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-5) to the bump as they play the Giants on Wednesday.

SD: Darvish SF: TBD 13 (74 IP) Games/IP - 4.74 ERA - 9.6 K/9 -

Live Stream Padres at Giants

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.