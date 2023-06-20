On Tuesday, Dylan Carlson (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
  • In 57.5% of his games this season (23 of 40), Carlson has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.5%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (7.5%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carlson has driven in a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 15 of 40 games so far this season.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 18
.250 AVG .222
.341 OBP .283
.431 SLG .278
7 XBH 2
3 HR 0
12 RBI 4
11/8 K/BB 17/2
1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.68 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (95 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gore (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.74), 55th in WHIP (1.379), and 11th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
