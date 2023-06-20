Tuesday's contest that pits the Washington Nationals (27-44) against the St. Louis Cardinals (30-43) at Nationals Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on June 20.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (3-7) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (3-5).

Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

Cardinals vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 40 times and won 16, or 40%, of those games.

St. Louis is 10-13 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has scored 337 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.45).

Cardinals Schedule