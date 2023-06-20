The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Nationals.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has seven doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .267.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 118th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Donovan will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer in his last outings.

In 59.1% of his games this season (39 of 66), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (25.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Donovan has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (21.2%), with two or more RBI in five of them (7.6%).

He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .281 AVG .252 .357 OBP .357 .404 SLG .378 8 XBH 6 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 21/10 K/BB 17/16 2 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings