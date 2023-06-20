After batting .161 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .204 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.

In 15 of 30 games this year (50.0%) Knizner has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner has driven in a run in eight games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 30 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 .179 AVG .222 .200 OBP .250 .385 SLG .444 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 7 RBI 5 13/1 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings