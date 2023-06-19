On Monday, Willson Contreras (.424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Contreras is hitting .201 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.4%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (29.7%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.9% of his games this season (23 of 64), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 31 GP 33 .246 AVG .157 .328 OBP .263 .430 SLG .287 13 XBH 7 4 HR 4 18 RBI 10 28/13 K/BB 33/14 4 SB 1

