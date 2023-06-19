Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Paul DeJong (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .228 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks.
- DeJong is batting .211 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 54.3% of his 46 games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10 games this season (21.7%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 19 of 46 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|28
|.190
|AVG
|.253
|.271
|OBP
|.315
|.381
|SLG
|.485
|4
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|13
|20/5
|K/BB
|32/8
|1
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.19), 53rd in WHIP (1.354), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5).
