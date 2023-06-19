Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.143 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Monday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman has 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks while batting .236.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 119th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has gotten a hit in 40 of 66 games this year (60.6%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (15.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.291
|AVG
|.189
|.375
|OBP
|.277
|.592
|SLG
|.385
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|17
|39/14
|K/BB
|40/15
|2
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 93 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Gray (4-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.19 ERA in 79 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks 17th, 1.354 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 52nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.