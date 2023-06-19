On Monday, Dylan Carlson (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 140 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .238.

Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this season (23 of 40), with more than one hit five times (12.5%).

He has gone deep in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 40), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Carlson has driven home a run in 11 games this season (27.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored a run in 15 of 40 games so far this season.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 18 .250 AVG .222 .341 OBP .283 .431 SLG .278 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 11/8 K/BB 17/2 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings