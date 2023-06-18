2023 U.S. Open Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
After the third round at the 2023 U.S. Open, Wyndham Clark is currently atop the leaderboard (+275 to win).
U.S. Open Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 11:23 AM ET
- Venue: The Los Angeles Country Club
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,423 yards
U.S. Open Best Odds to Win
Rory McIlroy
- Tee Time: 5:19 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +200
McIlroy Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|5th
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|7
|4
|4th
|Round 3
|69
|-1
|3
|2
|12th
Rickie Fowler
- Tee Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-10)
- Odds to Win: +250
Fowler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-8
|10
|2
|1st
|Round 2
|68
|-2
|8
|6
|14th
|Round 3
|70
|E
|3
|3
|18th
Wyndham Clark
- Tee Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-10)
- Odds to Win: +275
Clark Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-6
|7
|3
|3rd
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|4
|1
|4th
|Round 3
|69
|-1
|4
|3
|12th
Scottie Scheffler
- Tee Time: 5:19 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +450
Scheffler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-3
|5
|2
|7th
|Round 2
|68
|-2
|4
|2
|14th
|Round 3
|68
|-2
|4
|4
|5th
U.S. Open Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Xander Schauffele
|6th (-5)
|+3300
|Dustin Johnson
|6th (-5)
|+3500
|Harris English
|5th (-6)
|+4000
|Sam Bennett
|47th (+4)
|+10000
|Cameron Smith
|9th (-3)
|+12500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|9th (-3)
|+15000
|Gary Woodland
|32nd (+1)
|+25000
|Sebastian Munoz
|47th (+4)
|+25000
|Denny McCarthy
|32nd (+1)
|+30000
