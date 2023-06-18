Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Edman -- .108 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 18 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mets.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .235.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 34 of 67 games this year (50.7%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (19.4%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (10.4%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 20.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (34.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.259
|AVG
|.209
|.304
|OBP
|.279
|.414
|SLG
|.391
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|8
|19/7
|K/BB
|20/10
|6
|SB
|5
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.65 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 5.71 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
