Tommy Edman -- .108 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 18 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mets.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 17 walks while batting .235.
  • Edman has gotten a hit in 34 of 67 games this year (50.7%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (19.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in seven games this year (10.4%), homering in 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Edman has picked up an RBI in 20.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this season (34.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 32
.259 AVG .209
.304 OBP .279
.414 SLG .391
9 XBH 13
4 HR 3
18 RBI 8
19/7 K/BB 20/10
6 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.65 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 5.71 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.