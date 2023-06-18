The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mets.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (77) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 69 games this year, with more than one hit in 36.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 11.6% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.4%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .293 AVG .283 .416 OBP .348 .512 SLG .476 15 XBH 16 6 HR 6 16 RBI 17 38/24 K/BB 31/15 5 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings