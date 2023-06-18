The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.057 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

  • Gorman is batting .240 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks.
  • He ranks 112th in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • In 61.5% of his games this year (40 of 65), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's homered in 13 of them (20.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gorman has driven in a run in 24 games this year (36.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 34
.291 AVG .195
.375 OBP .280
.592 SLG .398
13 XBH 12
9 HR 6
29 RBI 17
39/14 K/BB 39/14
2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Carrasco makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.