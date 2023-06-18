Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 18 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .273.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 49th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Arenado has had a hit in 47 of 68 games this year (69.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (30.9%).

He has gone deep in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (38.2%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those games (17.6%).

He has scored in 26 games this season (38.2%), including four multi-run games (5.9%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .316 AVG .231 .366 OBP .276 .511 SLG .433 13 XBH 12 6 HR 7 22 RBI 23 27/11 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings