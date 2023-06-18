On Sunday, Dylan Carlson (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Mets.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: MLB Network

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is batting .248 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.

Carlson has gotten at least one hit in 59.0% of his games this season (23 of 39), with more than one hit five times (12.8%).

Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.7%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this season, Carlson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this year (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 17 .250 AVG .245 .341 OBP .309 .431 SLG .306 7 XBH 2 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 11/8 K/BB 15/2 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings