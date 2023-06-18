The New York Mets (33-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (28-43) will go head to head in the series rubber match on Sunday, June 18 at Citi Field, with Carlos Carrasco pitching for the Mets and Matthew Liberatore taking the mound for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mets as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Cardinals vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Carrasco - NYM (2-3, 5.71 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-2, 5.14 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Cardinals' game versus the Mets but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cardinals (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cardinals to beat the Mets with those odds, and the Cardinals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Paul Goldschmidt get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have won 24 out of the 46 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 20-21 (48.8%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Mets went 1-2 over the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in 11, or 42.3%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won seven of 16 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd Win NL Central +650 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.