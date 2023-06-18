The New York Mets versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Brandon Nimmo and Paul Goldschmidt.

The Mets are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+105). A 9.5-run over/under is set for the game.

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -125 +105 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Cardinals contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 11, or 42.3%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has won seven of its 16 games, or 43.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 34 of its 70 games with a total this season.

In eight games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 1-7-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-21 15-22 12-14 16-28 21-32 7-10

