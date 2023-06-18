Brendan Donovan and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets and Carlos Carrasco on June 18 at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan has six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .259.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 78th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.
  • Donovan will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 during his last outings.
  • In 57.8% of his games this season (37 of 64), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Donovan has had an RBI in 12 games this season (18.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (35.9%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 32
.281 AVG .235
.357 OBP .345
.404 SLG .333
8 XBH 4
3 HR 3
10 RBI 7
21/10 K/BB 15/16
2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Carrasco (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
