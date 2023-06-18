Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Mets - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Donovan and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Mets and Carlos Carrasco on June 18 at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Mets.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has six doubles, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .259.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 78th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 136th in slugging.
- Donovan will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 during his last outings.
- In 57.8% of his games this season (37 of 64), Donovan has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 64), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has had an RBI in 12 games this season (18.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (35.9%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.281
|AVG
|.235
|.357
|OBP
|.345
|.404
|SLG
|.333
|8
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|21/10
|K/BB
|15/16
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Carrasco (2-3) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 36-year-old has a 5.71 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.