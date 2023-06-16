Friday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) clashing at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.

The probable pitchers are Julio Teheran (1-2) for the Brewers and Rich Hill (6-5) for the Pirates.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 4, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers have won one of their last two games against the spread.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 35 times this season and won 19, or 54.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 35 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 19-16 in those contests.

The Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 274 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates are 1-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (three of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44.9%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious 19 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Pittsburgh scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (294 total, 4.4 per game).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.32 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 9 Athletics L 5-2 Adrian Houser vs Sam Moll June 10 Athletics L 2-1 Julio Teheran vs Paul Blackburn June 11 Athletics L 8-6 Freddy Peralta vs JP Sears June 13 @ Twins L 7-5 Corbin Burnes vs Pablo Lopez June 14 @ Twins L 4-2 Colin Rea vs Bailey Ober June 16 Pirates - Julio Teheran vs Rich Hill June 17 Pirates - Wade Miley vs Mitch Keller June 18 Pirates - Freddy Peralta vs Luis Ortiz June 19 Diamondbacks - Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly June 20 Diamondbacks - Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson June 21 Diamondbacks - Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen

Pirates Schedule