The Chicago Sky (5-5) welcome in the Indiana Fever (3-6) after Marina Mabrey went off for 20 points in the Sky's 93-80 loss to the Aces. The game airs on The U at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Fever vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: The U

Fever vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 93 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-18.5)

Chicago (-18.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.6

Fever vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Indiana is 6-2-0 this season.

There have been four Indiana games (out of ) that hit the over this season.

Fever Performance Insights

With 80.6 points scored per game and 82.2 points allowed, the Fever are seventh in the WNBA offensively and seventh on defense.

On the glass, Indiana is second-best in the league in rebounds (37.2 per game). It is third-best in rebounds conceded (34.1 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Fever are fourth in the league in committing them (12.9 per game). They are worst in forcing them (11 per game).

In 2023 the Fever are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

In 2023, the Fever are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and eighth in defensive 3-point percentage (34.5%).

In 2023, Indiana has taken 70.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 29.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 78.4% of Indiana's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 21.6% have been 3-pointers.

