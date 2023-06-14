On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (.162 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .237 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 17 walks.

In 32 of 64 games this year (50.0%) Edman has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (20.3%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (9.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (20.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.3%).

He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season (21 of 64), with two or more runs seven times (10.9%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .259 AVG .214 .306 OBP .287 .393 SLG .398 8 XBH 12 3 HR 3 14 RBI 8 18/7 K/BB 17/10 6 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings