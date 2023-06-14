The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt (.350 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis in OBP (.385), slugging percentage (.494) and OPS (.879) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 25th in slugging.

Goldschmidt will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer during his last games.

Goldschmidt has recorded a hit in 43 of 66 games this year (65.2%), including 24 multi-hit games (36.4%).

He has gone deep in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 66), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 20 games this year (30.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32 games this season (48.5%), including nine multi-run games (13.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .297 AVG .285 .424 OBP .349 .525 SLG .467 15 XBH 15 6 HR 5 16 RBI 15 35/24 K/BB 29/14 5 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings