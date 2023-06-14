Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul DeJong (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .224 with five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (26.2%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26.2% of his games this season, DeJong has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 17 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|25
|.186
|AVG
|.250
|.273
|OBP
|.320
|.390
|SLG
|.477
|4
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|12
|18/5
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.89 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 62nd.
