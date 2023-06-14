Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, June 14 at 1:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (53) this season while batting .252 with 25 extra-base hits.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 78th in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Gorman has had a hit in 40 of 62 games this year (64.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.1%).

In 21.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has had at least one RBI in 38.7% of his games this year (24 of 62), with more than one RBI 12 times (19.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35.5% of his games this season (22 of 62), with two or more runs four times (6.5%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .300 AVG .209 .374 OBP .298 .610 SLG .427 13 XBH 12 9 HR 6 29 RBI 17 37/12 K/BB 35/14 2 SB 2

