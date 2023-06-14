The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Paul Goldschmidt and others in this game.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (3-7) for his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 35th, 1.333 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 40th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jun. 9 6.0 3 0 0 6 1 at Pirates Jun. 3 5.2 4 4 1 5 1 at Guardians May. 28 5.0 7 2 2 3 1 at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has recorded 74 hits with 19 doubles, 11 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .290/.385/.494 on the season.

Goldschmidt hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 19 walks and 45 RBI (72 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .285/.333/.494 so far this season.

Arenado has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .371 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 13 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Jun. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jun. 11 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Reds Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 12 walks and 25 RBI (67 total hits). He has swiped 14 bases.

He's slashing .294/.346/.487 on the season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Jun. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 11 2-for-4 3 2 4 8 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

