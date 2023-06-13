Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 56 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on June 13 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .201 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 31 of 61 games this year (50.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.3%).

He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), with two or more RBI in four of those contests (6.6%).

He has scored in 21 games this season (34.4%), including four multi-run games (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .252 AVG .148 .331 OBP .256 .441 SLG .259 13 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 25/12 K/BB 32/14 4 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings