Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Giants.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is batting .231 with five doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- DeJong has gotten at least one hit in 51.2% of his games this year (21 of 41), with more than one hit 11 times (26.8%).
- He has gone deep in 22.0% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his chances at the plate.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (26.8%), with two or more RBI in five of them (12.2%).
- He has scored in 17 games this year (41.5%), including four multi-run games (9.8%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|25
|.200
|AVG
|.250
|.290
|OBP
|.320
|.418
|SLG
|.477
|4
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|12
|15/5
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 55th in WHIP (1.353), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).
