The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado is hitting .280 with nine doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
  • Arenado is batting .500 with two homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Arenado has recorded a hit in 45 of 64 games this season (70.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (31.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 20.3% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arenado has driven in a run in 26 games this season (40.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (39.1%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 32
.312 AVG .248
.365 OBP .294
.512 SLG .464
12 XBH 12
6 HR 7
22 RBI 23
24/11 K/BB 26/8
1 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Cobb (5-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.01), 55th in WHIP (1.353), and 37th in K/9 (8.6).
