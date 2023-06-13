Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (38-29) and New York Mets (31-35) going head to head at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.

The Mets will give the ball to Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (0-1, 5.75 ERA).

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mets and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mets have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Mets have been favored 44 times and won 24, or 54.5%, of those games.

This season, the Mets have won 10 of their 21 games, or 47.6%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mets.

The Mets rank 16th in the league with 290 total runs scored this season.

The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Yankees have gone 3-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (four of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Yankees have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won three of six games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (304 total), the Yankees are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 7 @ Braves L 7-5 Max Scherzer vs Charlie Morton June 8 @ Braves L 13-10 Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider June 9 @ Pirates L 14-7 Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill June 10 @ Pirates W 5-1 Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo June 11 @ Pirates L 2-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller June 13 Yankees - Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino June 14 Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole June 16 Cardinals - Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas June 17 Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright June 18 Cardinals - Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore June 19 @ Astros - Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez

Yankees Schedule