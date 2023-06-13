Tuesday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (27-40) and the San Francisco Giants (34-32) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on June 13.

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals and Alex Cobb (5-2) for the Giants.

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are 1-2-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 15, or 40.5%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis is 16-25 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

St. Louis ranks 11th in the majors with 307 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.24).

