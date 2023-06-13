Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Brendan Donovan (coming off going 2-for-4) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Cobb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .258 with five doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 135th in slugging.
- Donovan has had a hit in 33 of 60 games this season (55.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (25.0%).
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Donovan has had an RBI in 11 games this year (18.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (35.0%), including six games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.286
|AVG
|.226
|.361
|OBP
|.345
|.410
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|6
|20/9
|K/BB
|13/16
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cobb (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.01 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 3.01 ERA ranks 15th, 1.353 WHIP ranks 55th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.
