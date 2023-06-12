The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .240 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Edman has recorded a hit in 31 of 62 games this year (50.0%), including 13 multi-hit games (21.0%).

He has hit a home run in 9.7% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has driven home a run in 13 games this year (21.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 33.9% of his games this year (21 of 62), he has scored, and in seven of those games (11.3%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .267 AVG .214 .310 OBP .287 .410 SLG .398 8 XBH 12 3 HR 3 14 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 17/10 5 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings