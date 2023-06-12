Paul Goldschmidt -- with an on-base percentage of .318 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on June 12 at 7:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt has an OPS of .869, fueled by an OBP of .383 to go with a slugging percentage of .486. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
  • Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this season (41 of 64), with more than one hit 23 times (35.9%).
  • Looking at the 64 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.4%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.1% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 30 games this year (46.9%), including nine multi-run games (14.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 34
.291 AVG .285
.422 OBP .349
.509 SLG .467
14 XBH 15
5 HR 5
13 RBI 15
33/23 K/BB 29/14
5 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
  • The Giants rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (69 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.