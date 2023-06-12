On Monday, Paul DeJong (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is batting .223 with five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.

DeJong has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 40 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 25 .176 AVG .250 .276 OBP .320 .353 SLG .477 3 XBH 10 3 HR 5 7 RBI 12 15/5 K/BB 28/8 1 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings