The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

  • Carlson is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 61.8% of his 34 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 8.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Carlson has driven home a run in nine games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 14 games this year (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 15
.262 AVG .234
.357 OBP .275
.475 SLG .298
7 XBH 2
3 HR 0
11 RBI 3
9/8 K/BB 14/2
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (69 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Webb (4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 14th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.42), 20th in WHIP (1.103), and 31st in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
