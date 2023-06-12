After hitting .278 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Reds.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is batting .253 with five doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 137th in slugging.
  • Donovan has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Donovan has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (18.6%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (6.8%).
  • He has scored in 20 games this year (33.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 30
.277 AVG .226
.351 OBP .345
.406 SLG .333
7 XBH 4
3 HR 3
10 RBI 6
19/9 K/BB 13/16
2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 69 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • The Giants are sending Webb (4-6) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.42 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 26th, 1.103 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.
