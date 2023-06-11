How to Watch the Fever vs. Mercury Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Mercury (1-5) will try to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Indiana Fever (2-5) on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 5:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and FACEBOOK.
Fever vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Fever vs. Mercury
- The 79.4 points per game Indiana averages are 7.8 fewer points than Phoenix allows (87.2).
- Indiana makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).
- The Fever are 1-3 when they shoot better than 41.2% from the field.
- Indiana is making 34.0% of its three-point shots this season, 5.0% higher than the 29.0% Phoenix allows opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Fever are 2-2 when they shoot better than 29.0% from distance.
- Indiana averages 36.9 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 6.6 boards per contest.
