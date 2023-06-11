Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals head into the final of a three-game series against Matt McLain and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 90 total home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball with a .425 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 11th in runs scored with 301 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' .324 on-base percentage is 11th in baseball.

Cardinals hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in the majors.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.443).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Adam Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

So far this season, Wainwright has not recorded a quality start.

Wainwright will try to extend a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

He has surrendered one or more earned runs in each of his appearances.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Rangers L 4-3 Away Adam Wainwright Martín Pérez 6/6/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Matthew Liberatore Dane Dunning 6/7/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Away Jack Flaherty Jon Gray 6/9/2023 Reds W 7-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Ben Lively 6/10/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Miles Mikolas Andrew Abbott 6/11/2023 Reds - Home Adam Wainwright Hunter Greene 6/12/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Liberatore Logan Webb 6/13/2023 Giants - Home Jack Flaherty Alex Cobb 6/14/2023 Giants - Home Jordan Montgomery Anthony DeSclafani 6/16/2023 Mets - Away Miles Mikolas Tylor Megill 6/17/2023 Mets - Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga

