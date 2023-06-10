Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Paul DeJong (.206 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .237.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 20 of 38 games this season (52.6%), including 10 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (26.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (13.2%).
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year (16 of 38), with two or more runs four times (10.5%).
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|25
|.209
|AVG
|.250
|.320
|OBP
|.320
|.419
|SLG
|.477
|3
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|12
|13/5
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.08 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Abbott (1-0) takes the mound for the Reds to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
