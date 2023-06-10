Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Reds - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nolan Arenado (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Reds.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .272.
- Arenado enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 61 games this season, with more than one hit in 29.5% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (12 of 61), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.3% of his games this season, Arenado has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (19.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 24 of 61 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.298
|AVG
|.248
|.347
|OBP
|.294
|.474
|SLG
|.464
|10
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|23
|23/9
|K/BB
|26/8
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 5.08 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Reds will look to Abbott (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
