In the final of the French Open on Saturday, Iga Swiatek (ranked No. 1) meets Karolina Muchova (No. 43).

Swiatek is favored to capture the tournament championship over Muchova, with -700 odds compared to the underdog's +525.

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Finals

Finals Date: Saturday, June 10

Saturday, June 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 87.5% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Karolina Muchova -700 Odds to Win Match +525 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 63.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.6

Iga Swiatek vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Thursday, Swiatek took down No. 14-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-2, 7-6.

Muchova will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 victory over No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Thursday.

Swiatek has played 61 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 18.5 games per match.

On clay, Swiatek has played 17 matches over the past year, totaling 18.4 games per match while winning 66.0% of games.

Muchova has averaged 21.2 games per match through her 35 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 55.3% of the games.

Muchova has averaged 23.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set through six matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

This is the first time that Swiatek and Muchova have matched up in the last five years.

