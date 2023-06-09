On Friday, Tommy Edman (hitting .121 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Edman has gotten at least one hit in 50.8% of his games this season (30 of 59), with more than one hit 13 times (22.0%).

He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 59), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Edman has driven home a run in 12 games this season (20.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 33.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .227 AVG .255 .288 OBP .340 .364 SLG .511 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 13/5 K/BB 6/6 1 SB 2

